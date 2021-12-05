Pakistan PM reassures president over Sri Lankan's lynching

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's prime minister told Sri Lanka's president that more than 100 people have been detained in the lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager and suspects will be “prosecuted with the full severity of the law.”

Imran Khan said in an overnight tweet that he spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by phone to convey the country's anger and shame and assure him that justice would be done for Friday's “vigilante killing” of Priyantha Kumara.