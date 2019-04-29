Paddleboarder dies off coast of Cape Cod

EASTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a 55-year-old man who died after falling off his paddleboard off Cape Cod over the weekend may have experienced some sort of medical issue.

Rescue boats responded to waters near Nauset Light Beach off the coast of Eastham around 2 p.m. Sunday for reports of a man who had fallen off his paddleboard and was floating in the water.

Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe confirmed that the man died. He was identified as David Harmon, of Orleans.

The death is not considered suspicious, but authorities say an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

Rescue crews from several communities and the Coast Guard participated in the rescue.