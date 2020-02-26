PUC approves $500K for electric vehicle charging incentives

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The Maine Public Utilities Commission has approved a pair of pilot projects that would provide $500,000 in incentives toward 120 electric vehicle charging stations across the state.

Commission Chairman Philip Bartlett tells the Bangor Daily News that there were four bidders. The winning proposals came from Central Maine Power and Efficiency Maine Trust, he said.

Efficiency Maine would offer a rebate to 60 consumers while CMP would provide most of the components needed for 60 charging stations.

Bartlett said the studies could help determine if a rebate or make-ready system works best for consumers. The proposals are for Level 2 charging stations, which supply 240 volts of power to charge most electric cars in several hours.

The Maine Legislature passed a law last year that required the commission to get bidders for pilot projects to expand what it calls “beneficial electrification in the transportation sector” in Maine.