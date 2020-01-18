PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Two men walk near burning tires set on fire by anti-government protesters during ongoing protests after weeks of calm in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Protesters blocked several roads around the capital and in other areas on Tuesday in renewed rallies, after a brief hiatus, against the ruling elite who have failed to address the economy's downward spiral. less Two men walk near burning tires set on fire by anti-government protesters during ongoing protests after weeks of calm in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Protesters blocked several roads around the ... more Photo: Hussein Malla, AP Photo: Hussein Malla, AP Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes a woman waiting for evacuation from an area near the erupting Taal Volcano in the Philippines; a boy swatting at a swarm of locusts in a Kenya; and a music conga through the streets of Old Havana.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 11-17, 2020.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.comhttp://www.apimages.com/