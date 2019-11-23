PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

A couple stands in a golden sunset in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, just hours after an exceptional 1.5 meter tide receded from nearby St. Mark's Square.

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes people protesting the departure of President Evo Morales in Bolivia; a couple embracing near floodwaters in Venice, Italy; Icelandic stallions playing in a paddock of a stud farm near Frankfurt, Germany and U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker speaking during a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Nov. 16-22, 2019.

