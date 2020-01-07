PGA nominates 'Little Women,' 'Irishman,' 'Jojo Rabbit'

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar front-runners “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," “1917,” “The Irishman” and “Parasite” all landed nominations from the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards on Tuesday.

One of the major Oscar bellwethers, the Producers Guild also nominated “Joker,” “Marriage Story,” “Knives Out,” “Little Women,” “Jojo Rabbit” and “Ford v Ferrari" for its annual top prize, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award.

Producers Guild Awards have a history of forecasting the Academy Awards. In 21 out of the last 30 years, the PGA winner has corresponded with the Academy Awards best picture winner, including the last two years: “Green Book” in 2019, “The Shape of Water” in 2018.

Historically, most of the Academy Awards best-picture nominees, which number between five and 10 depending on voting results, have come from the same 10 films nominated by the PGA. Notably missing out Tuesday was “The Farewell,” “Bombshell” and “The Two Popes.”

Oscar voting closes Tuesday, with nominations to be announced Monday.

The Producers Guild Awards will take place Jan. 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The guild earlier announced that “Bombshell,” a film about sexual harassment at Fox News, will be honored with the Stanley Kramer Award, a prize given to a production or individual for raising public awareness of a social issue.

The PGA also selected five films for best animated movie: “Frozen 2,” “Abominable,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Missing Link” and “Toy Story 4.”