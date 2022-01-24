PG&E's criminal probation to end amid ongoing safety worries MICHAEL LIEDTKE, AP Business Writer Jan. 24, 2022 Updated: Jan. 24, 2022 12:24 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric is poised to emerge from five years of criminal probation, despite worries that nation’s largest utility remains too dangerous to trust after years of devastation from wildfires ignited by its outdated equipment and neglectful management.
The probation, set to expire at midnight Tuesday, was supposed to rehabilitate PG&E after its 2016 conviction for six felony crimes from a 2010 explosion triggered by its natural gas lines that blew up a San Bruno neighborhood and killed eight people.
Written By
MICHAEL LIEDTKE