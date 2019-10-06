PG&E cuts power over wildfire risk in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas and Electric says it has cut power to about 10,300 customers in Northern California because of potential fire danger.

Electricity was shut off about 10 p.m. Saturday in parts of Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties amid dry, windy conditions. The utility says the outages could last 48 hours or longer.

PG&E crews are patrolling power lines and repairing any equipment damaged by strong gusts.

PG&E says it has opened air-conditioned community resource centers on Sunday to provide affected residents with restrooms, bottled water and electronic device charging.

Butte County is where a wildfire blamed on PG&E transmission lines killed 85 people last year and devastated the town of Paradise.