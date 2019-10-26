PD: Suspect had box cutter during attempted robbery in Westport

WESTPORT — Town police are looking for a suspect accused of pulling out a box cutter during an attempted robbery at a local restaurant Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to Panera Bread, 1860 Post Road East, for a report of an attempted robbery. Police said it happened around 9 p.m., when the establishment closes for the day on Fridays.

When police got there, they were told the suspect walked in through the front door and walked up to an employee at the service counter.

“While displaying a box cutter, he instructed the employee not to move and then walked him to the rear of the establishment past other employees,” police said.

Police said the suspect then returned to the front of the store, where he unsuccessfully tried to open the cash resgisters. Then the suspect went back to the rear of the eatery and tried to get inside the office but wasn’t able to, police said.

The suspect then left through the front door before police got there. Police said the suspect was last seen running west through the parking lot.

No patrons or employees were hurt during the incident, police said.

Witnesses described the male suspect as thin, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a ski mask, blue jeans, blue and white sneakers and gloves.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.