PD: Derby man used former Westport employer’s credit card points

WESTPORT — A Derby man faces charges after he allegedly used credit card points to make purchases over $16,000 from his former employer, according to police.

Jaiman Shah, 34, of Derby, was charged with second-degree larceny, credit card theft and receipt of money/goods/services by illegal credit card use.

Lt. Jillian Cabana said officers responded to a Westport business on March 6 for a report of larceny by a former employee. The complainant reported that the former employee, Shah, redeem in excess of two million credit card points to make over $16,000 worth of purchases on Amazon.

The fraudulent purchases were shipped to Shah’s home in Derby, Cabana said.

After interviewing Shah and checking on the transactions, the investigating officer submitted an arrest warrant for him.

On Monday, Westport police went to Derby police headquarters where Shah was being detained on the oustanding warrant. He was taken to Westport police headquarters and was formally charged.

He was released after posting a $50,000 court-set bond and is expected in court on June 27.