Ozark to remove Christian cross from holiday display

OZARK, Mo. (AP) — The southwest Missouri city of Ozark is taking down a Christian cross that is part of its holiday display after a national advocacy group complained about it.

Ozark officials said in a news release Tuesday that the Freedom From Religion Foundation said the cross in the Finley River Park holiday display violates the principle of separation of church and state.

In a news release Tuesday, Ozark officials said leaving a religious symbol on public property will result in a lawsuit that the city couldn't win. The city cited cases around the U.S. where public entities have lost similar cases.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the Freedom From Religion Foundation, which is based in Madison, Wisconsin, said if filed the complaint after being contacted by an Ozark citizen.

