Overturned gasoline tanker closes Yellowstone road

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — An overturned tanker truck carrying gasoline closed a road in Yellowstone National Park while another road in the park closed by a wildfire reopened Thursday.

The tanker overturned Thursday morning between Fishing Bridge and Mud Volcano in an area where the Grand Loop Road runs near the Yellowstone River, park officials said.

Yellowstone officials didn't immediately have information about how the crash happened, whether anybody was hurt and how much gasoline might have spilled but said cleanup crews were on the scene. The 6-mile (10-kilometer) section of road remained closed into the afternoon.

A 19-mile (30-kilometer) section of the loop road from West Thumb Junction to Old Faithful reopened Thursday after being closed since late Saturday due to a wildfire.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms late Wednesday helped keep the wildfire from growing overnight. It had burned over 1 square mile (1.5 square kilometers) of lodgepole pine, spruce and fir trees since its ignition by lightning Saturday.