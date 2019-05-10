Overnight construction to begin on Riverside Avenue

WESTPORT — The Westport Police Department is advising residents of construction starting May 6 through May 8 on Riverside Avenue between Bridge Street and Saugatuck Avenue/Treadwell Avenue.

The work will take place overnight between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Depending on how quickly the work progresses, the work schedule may be extended into May 9 or May 10, the notice said.

This area will remain open to through traffic, however motorists should expect traffic delays during working hours and are asked to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone.