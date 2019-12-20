  • Firefighters extinguish a fire caused by overheated tractor trailer brakes on Dec. 20, 2019. Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department
Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department
Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department

WESTPORT — Firefighters extinguished a small fire caused by overheated brakes on a tractor trailer on Interstate 95, fire officials said Friday.

Engine 4 responded Friday morning to I-95 south between Exit 17 and Exit 16 for a reported tractor trailer on fire.

The first arriving fire unit found the truck in the breakdown lane on the side of the highway with a small fire caused by overheated brakes.

Firefighters stretched a line to extinguish the fire and cool down the brakes.

There were no injuries reported.