Overheated truck brakes led to fire on I-95 in Westport
Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department
WESTPORT — Firefighters extinguished a small fire caused by overheated brakes on a tractor trailer on Interstate 95, fire officials said Friday.
Engine 4 responded Friday morning to I-95 south between Exit 17 and Exit 16 for a reported tractor trailer on fire.
The first arriving fire unit found the truck in the breakdown lane on the side of the highway with a small fire caused by overheated brakes.
Firefighters stretched a line to extinguish the fire and cool down the brakes.
There were no injuries reported.
