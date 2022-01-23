Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern Wisconsin has netted 106 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value up to $6 million.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said Friday that the probe led them to a “large drug trafficking organization” based in Pleasant Prairie and “several” people were arrested. Police believe the dealers were operating primarily in Wisconsin and Illinois, but had ties throughout the United States and Mexico.