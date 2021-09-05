Outside of New Orleans, an even longer road to Ida recovery MATT SEDENSKY, CHEVEL JOHNSON and AARON MORRISON, Associated Press Sep. 5, 2021 Updated: Sep. 5, 2021 1:10 a.m.
1 of25 Six-year-old Mary-Louise Lacobon holds a squirrel she and her family helped after it was injured beside the home of Tommy Williams, right, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
2 of25 Penny Verdin displays a sleeping squirrel she helped rescue after it was injured during Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
3 of25 Jay Breaux wipes sweat from his eyes after going through his hurricane destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
4 of25 Yvonne Lacobon hugs a dog beside Tommy Williams at Williams' home damaged by Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 5 of25
6 of25 Six-year-old Mary-Louise Lacobon sits on a fallen tree beside the remnants of her family's home destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
7 of25 Starlin Billiot Sr. washes himself off beside a home where he has been living without power or running water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. "I've been through four or five hurricanes and this was the worst," said Billiot about riding out the storm in the home. "I'm not gonna lie to you, I cried." John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
8 of25 Randy Manuel surveys his and his mother's hurricane destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
9 of25 Aiden Locobon stands on a boat near the remnants of his family's home destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 10 of25
11 of25 Aiden Locobon, left, and Rogelio Paredes look through the remnants of their family's home destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
12 of25 Randy Manuel looks in the window of his and his mother's hurricane destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
13 of25 Ivan Bean takes cover from the rain after helping look through a hurricane destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
14 of25 A man looks at a partially collapsed building in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Houma, La. Full restoration of electricity to some of the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana battered by Hurricane Ida could take until the end of the month, the head of Entergy Louisiana warned Saturday. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 15 of25
16 of25 Jay Breaux wipes sweat from his eye after going through his hurricane destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
17 of25 Amber Breaux looks through the remnants of her destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
18 of25 Zane Higginbotham walks beneath his grandfather Harry Bonvillain's hurricane-damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, near Dulac, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
19 of25 Zion Higginbotham, right, climbs the hurricane-damaged stairs of his grandfather Harry Bonvillain's home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, near Dulac, La. His brother Zane Higginbotham is on the left. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 20 of25
21 of25 In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Lationa Kemp, 57, pauses while talking with Andreanecia Morris, a housing advocate, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans. Full restoration of electricity to some of the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana battered to an unprecedented degree by Hurricane Ida could take until the end of the month, the head of Entergy Louisiana warned Saturday. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
22 of25 In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Albert Taylor Jr., 76, pushes a walker with supplies gathered from a distribution site, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in the Treme neighborhood of New Orleans. Full restoration of electricity to some of the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana battered to an unprecedented degree by Hurricane Ida could take until the end of the month, the head of Entergy Louisiana warned Saturday. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
23 of25 In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Lationa Kemp, 57, left, wipes her face while talking outside her home with her son Alvin Kemp, 25, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans. Full restoration of electricity to some of the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana battered to an unprecedented degree by Hurricane Ida could take until the end of the month, the head of Entergy Louisiana warned Saturday. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
24 of25 In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a man walks with bags of ice from a supply distribution site, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in the Treme neighborhood of New Orleans. Full restoration of electricity to some of the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana battered to an unprecedented degree by Hurricane Ida could take until the end of the month, the head of Entergy Louisiana warned Saturday. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
25 of25
HOUMA, La. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic claimed Kendall Duthu's job as a cook at a jambalaya restaurant. Then Hurricane Ida claimed his house.
The 26-year-old resident of Dulac, Louisiana, is now living out of his car with his girlfriend after Ida roared ashore a week ago Sunday, splintering homes in its path. Now he doesn't know what's next.
Written By
MATT SEDENSKY, CHEVEL JOHNSON and AARON MORRISON