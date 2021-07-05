Outside groups exerting pressure on Louisiana veto session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ballots have gone out for Louisiana lawmakers to decide whether to hold an historic veto override session, with heavy pressure pouring in from outside groups trying to sway that decision and a heated debate taking shape on social media.
Gov. John Bel Edwards rejected 28 bills from the regular session, and struck out a handful of legislative pet projects from budget bills. The Louisiana Constitution calls for a veto session to be automatically scheduled when a governor jettisons legislation.