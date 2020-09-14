Outdoor concert attracts sold-out crowd to Westport parking lot

Jane and Brad Purcell of Fairfield relax before the show at the Terrapin concert from the Supper & Soul series at the Imperial Lot on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Westport, Conn. Jane and Brad Purcell of Fairfield relax before the show at the Terrapin concert from the Supper & Soul series at the Imperial Lot on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Westport, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 22 Caption Close Outdoor concert attracts sold-out crowd to Westport parking lot 1 / 22 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Like many local musicians these days, Paul Dunay is only too glad for a chance to play live.

That’s why Friday night’s Supper & Soul event at the Imperial Avenue parking lot was a win-win situation, with Terrapin — a well-known area Grateful Dead tribute band — performing onstage for a full house of safely distanced fans.

“We’re so excited,” he said, before the show, which was sold out in a matter of minutes.

Organized by the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce and held in cooperation with The Westport Library, the Supper & Soul series is a chance to combine good live music with a local dining experience.

While last year the program was being held in the library’s new main room, since the onset of the coronavirus and subsequent social distancing, the series has found a new and viable venue at the Imperial lot.

Though there are only spaces for 70 cars, people are allowed to bring up to five visitors for the price of their ticket.

“(They) did a great job in putting this together,” Dunay noted, pleased and proud that the concert sold out in a matter of minutes after the group was announced.

Thus, the Supper & Soul series has offered them another date on Oct. 2.

“We’re looking forward to selling that out too,” Dunay said.