Outdoor burning on DNR land banned statewide

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources will prohibit outdoor burning statewide effective Thursday.

Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz announced the ban Wednesday for outdoor burning on the 13 million acres of forests and state parks under DNR fire protection.

Franz says 96 percent of the state is experiencing drought-like conditions and it's not a safe time for intentional burning within the forests.

Included in the ban are burn piles, prescribed burns and the use of charcoal briquettes.

Campfires will still be allowed in approved fire pits within some designated state, county, municipal or other campgrounds.