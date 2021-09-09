'Our direct connection': Sherwood Island holds Connecticut's 9/11 ties Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 12:38 p.m.
1 of4
Bridgeport resident Fred Haschak looks at the names on the indoor memorial as Connecticut holds the 19th annual 9/11 memorial ceremony Thursday, September 10th, 2020, at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, Conn. The ceremony is held yearly to honor and celebrate the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. Family members of those killed in the attacks participated in the ceremony, and the names of the 162 victims with Connecticut ties were read aloud.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of4
Friends and family of the victims lay roses n the outdoor memorial as Connecticut holds the 19th annual 9/11 memorial ceremony Thursday, September 10th, 2020, at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, Conn. The ceremony is held yearly to honor and celebrate the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. Family members of those killed in the attacks participated in the ceremony, and the names of the 162 victims with Connecticut ties were read aloud.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
3 of4
Connecticut Remembers September 11th Memorial Ceremony at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, Conn. on Thursday Sept. 6, 2017. The event remembers the 161 victims with ties to Connecticut.
Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
4 of4
WESTPORT — Looking across Long Island Sound on a clear day can be a breathtaking sight even now — 20 years after the 9/11 attacks, said John Guglielmoni, the parks and recreation supervisor at Sherwood Island state park.
“On a crisp, clear day, the Freedom Tower is very much in focus,” Guglielmoni said, referring to One World Trade Center the main building of the rebuilt World Trade Center complex in New York.
Though she grew up in Michigan, Amanda Cuda is from Connecticut originally and moved here shortly after graduating from Michigan State University. She has worked for the Connecticut Post in a variety positions, including town reporter, features writer, TV columnist and health editor. She's a married mother of twins who loves reading, watching TV and rooting for the Michigan State Spartans.