Otter, raccoon, test positive for rabies in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — Public health officials say an otter that bit a person tested positive for rabies in one Miami-Dade County neighborhood.
The Miami Herald reports that it's the first rabid otter identified in the county this year.
Department of Health officials say the otter bit a person and the animal later died. Four people may have been exposed and were told to seek treatment.
In a separate case, a seventh raccoon in Kendall also tested positive for rabies.
That makes 10 confirmed rabid animals in Miami-Dade this year.
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com
