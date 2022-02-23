Original musical based off Mark Twain story to premiere in Westport
1 of7
From left, director J. Clayton Winters works with Jon Polayes and William Pender as they rehearse for "My Millionaire: The Million Pound Bank Note" at the Westport Public Library Feb. 23, 2022.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of7
William Pender, left, and Jon Polayes rehearse for "My Millionaire: The Million Pound Bank Note" at the Westport Public Library Feb. 23, 2022.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
3 of7
Director J. Clayton Winters, right, works with William Pender, left, and Jon Polayes, center, as they rehearse for "My Millionaire: The Million Pound Bank Note" at the Westport Public Library Feb. 23, 2022.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
4 of7
Music composer Barbara Backlar Reis poses at a piano in Westport Public Library, in Westport, Conn., Feb. 23, 2022. Backlar Reis in involved with "My Millionaire: The Million Pound Bank Note", currently in rehearsals at the library.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7
Music composer Barbara Backlar Reis speaks with director J. Clayton Winters during rehearsals for "My Millionaire: The Million Pound Bank Note" at the Westport Public Library Feb. 23, 2022.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
7 of7
WESTPORT — How do money and power affect how people interact with those who have them?
It’s a question Mark Twain explores in his short story, “The Million Pound Bank Note” and one the Westport Library will examine in song with
the performance of “My Millionaire,” an original production based off Twain’s work. The premier of sorts will be at 11 a.m. Sunday and will be followed by a conversation.
Katrina Koerting covers the environment, Redding, New Milford and surrounding towns for The News-Times. She joined The News-Times in 2015 after spending a few years as a reporter in Virginia.