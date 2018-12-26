Organizers cancel Chicago Women's March citing logistics

CHICAGO (AP) — Organizers have canceled next month's Women's March in Chicago citing logistical issues, as accusations of anti-Semitism dog the national movement.

Local organizers blamed high costs and not enough volunteers as key reasons for abandoning the Jan. 19 rally. An estimated 250,000 people participated in the event in January 2017 , causing organizers to cancel the march through downtown Chicago due to security concerns.

Infighting across the Women's March movement arose after Louis Farrakhan praised Women's March Inc. co-president Tamika Mallory and declared Jews his enemy during an address in February. Chapter members criticized Women's March leadership for being slow to condemn the Nation of Islam leader's anti-Semitic rhetoric.

The Chicago chapter says it will plan another as-yet-unspecified activity for Jan. 19, when other chapters are scheduled to march.