Oregon opens Crater Lake access road, closes 2 campsites

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials have fully opened a road circling Crater Lake National Park while closing two backcountry campsites.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that the entire 33 miles (53 kilometers) of Rim Drive around Crater Lake opened for the season Thursday.

The road is considered one of the most scenic drives in the Pacific Northwest and usually remains open until the middle or end of October.

Last week officials in the national park 232 miles (373 kilometers) south of Portland opened Rim Drive's eastern segment.

Rim Drive's western side and the park's north entrance opened in June.

Park officials last week also announced an emergency closure of the Dutton Creek and Red Cone campsites.

Officials say the sites along the Pacific Crest Trail have been shuttered due to hazardous trees.

