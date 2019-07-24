Oregon liquor license cost raised for 1st time in 70 years

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The cost of a liquor license in Oregon is going up for the first time in 70 years.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission says a bill approved by state lawmakers this month doubles the cost of several types of liquor licenses for bars, restaurants, wineries and breweries.

The Register Guard reports Wednesday that the law moves Oregon's liquor fees from among the cheapest in the nation to just below the national average.

The OLCC wants to use the new revenue to move its license renewal process to an online system and deal with the increase in applications statewide as the population grows.

Starting Oct. 1, a full liquor license will now be $800, up from $400.

Winery or brewery license fees will increase from $250 to $500.

