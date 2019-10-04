Oregon imposes temporary ban on some vaping products

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has ordered a temporary ban on the sale of flavored vaping products, as well as other sources or additives as they are identified in cases of vaping-related lung injury or death.

There have been two deaths in Oregon linked to vaping. Brown's move on Friday puts Oregon among several other states, including Washington, New York, Michigan and Rhode Island, in imposing temporary bans.

Nationwide, the number of vaping-related illnesses has surpassed 1,000, according to U.S. health officials.

Brown said her first priority is to safeguard the health of all Oregonians. She urged Oregonians to not use vaping products of any kind because of the risks.

Her order calls for a 180-day ban and directs state agencies to develop legislative proposals for consideration by the Legislature.

