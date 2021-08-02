Oregon: Settlement with Victoria 's Secret owner ends 'fear'

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials believe a $90 million settlement it has reached with the parent company of Victoria's Secret guarantees an end to its “culture of harassment and fear.”
Under the settlement, Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, owned by L Brands Inc., each committed to invest $45 million over at least five years to protect employees from harassment and discrimination and require accountability from executives when misconduct occurs, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Treasurer Tobias Read said in a statement sent by email Monday.