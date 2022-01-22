Orchestra fighting stigma of mental illness marks 10 years

Emily McManamy/AP

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A classical music organization started in Vermont for musicians with mental illnesses and the people who support them is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a free performance in Boston on Sunday.

Me2/ is a non-auditioned orchestra of musicians, half of whom are living with a diagnosed mental illness such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia or post-traumatic stress disorder, among others, the Burlington Free Press reported. It also marked its first 10 years with a free performance at the University of Vermont Recital Hall last week.