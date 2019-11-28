Orange County beaches closed after raw sewage spill

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A health official says several beaches in Orange County have been shut down after a sewage leak at a golf course.

The Orange County Register reports Thursday the Orange County Health Care Agency closed the ocean and bay areas from Pelican Point at Crystal Cove in Newport Beach to the Poche Beach interface in Dana Point and San Clemente.

The spill at the Ben Brown Golf Course in Laguna Beach was first reported Wednesday.

Orange County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick says the affected ocean and bay water areas will be closed to swimmer and surfers until monitoring shows they meet acceptable water quality standards.

She is urging people to stay away from the areas because contacting untreated sewage can result in “very serious illness.”

