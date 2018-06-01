Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP
New York gubernatorial nominee Cynthia Nixon, right, answers questions for the media as she leaves the New York state Democratic convention, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Hempstead, N.Y.
Taughannock Falls outside Ithaca is three times higher than Niagara. (Christopher Ray/TNS)
Sage Chapel interior at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.
Photo: John Greim/LightRocket Via Getty Images
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The gubernatorial campaign of actress and activist Cynthia Nixon learned a hard lesson about New York state geography when it misspelled the name of the city of Ithaca in an email to supporters.
The Democrat's campaign repeatedly spelled the city "Ithica" in Friday's email, which invited voters to an event with Nixon on Sunday in the upstate city.
Nixon is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in this year's Democratic primary.
A Cuomo campaign aide ridiculed the mistake, tweeting that while Nixon's "Sex and the City" character may have never left Manhattan, someone auditioning for governor should be able to hire better writers.
A Nixon spokeswoman says the email was sent in error. She provided a photo of a campaign worker writing "Ithaca" correctly several dozen times on a dry erase board.