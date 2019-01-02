Oneidas to offer sports betting with Caesars Entertainment

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Oneida Indian Nation says it will offer sports betting in partnership with Caesars Entertainment after a federal review and enactment of state regulations.

The Oneidas announced Wednesday they plan to open sport betting areas at their sprawling Turning Stone Resort Casino and two smaller casinos in central New York.

Sports betting is legal in New York, but casinos are waiting for state officials to approve regulations. The Oneidas are among New York casino operators striking deals with industry partners to offer sports betting as soon as feasible.

The Oneidas plan to offer it later this year after the regulations are issued and the National Indian Gaming Commission completes a review.

A U.S. Supreme Court decision overturned the longstanding ban on sports betting, clearing the way for state-based regulations.