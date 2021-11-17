One shot at a time: Albania battles the vaccine skeptics LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press Nov. 17, 2021 Updated: Nov. 17, 2021 11:22 a.m.
1 of12 Arif Tershalla, left, and his son Nuri hold their shirts after a vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Sukth village, about 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Albanian medical staff have launched a nationwide campaign taking teams door to door to convince unvaccinated people to get their shots against COVID-19. The small health center team at the Sukth commune, 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital of Tirana, faces a daily challenge to give 50-70 vaccine jabs a day, one third of them at home. Franc Zhurda/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Nurse Anila Shameti prepares a syringe before jabbing a resident in Sukth village, about 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Albanian medical staff have launched a nationwide campaign taking teams door to door to convince unvaccinated people to get their shots against COVID-19. The small health center team at the Sukth commune, 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital of Tirana, faces a daily challenge to give 50-70 vaccine jabs a day, one third of them at home. Franc Zhurda/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Nurse Ndricim Rahi drives his scooter to administer vaccine shots at homes in Sukth village, about 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Albanian medical staff have launched a nationwide campaign taking teams door to door to convince unvaccinated people to get their shots against COVID-19. The small health center team at the Sukth commune, 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital of Tirana, faces a daily challenge to give 50-70 vaccine jabs a day, one third of them at home. Franc Zhurda/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Nafije, left, and Shyqyri Kaci take the booster shot of Sinovac vaccine at their home in Sukth village, about 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Albanian medical staff have launched a nationwide campaign taking teams door to door to convince unvaccinated people to get their shots against COVID-19. The small health center team at the Sukth commune, 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital of Tirana, faces a daily challenge to give 50-70 vaccine jabs a day, one third of them at home. Franc Zhurda/AP Show More Show Less 5 of12
6 of12 Hazie Hysena waves to the medical team as they leave from her home after a vaccination in Sukth village, about 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Albanian medical staff have launched a nationwide campaign taking teams door to door to convince unvaccinated people to get their shots against COVID-19. The small health center team at the Sukth commune, 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital of Tirana, faces a daily challenge to give 50-70 vaccine jabs a day, one third of them at home. Franc Zhurda/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Nurse Anila Shameti, left, administers the third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Hazie Hysenaj at her home in Sukth village, about 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Albanian medical staff have launched a nationwide campaign taking teams door to door to convince unvaccinated people to get their shots against COVID-19. The small health center team at the Sukth commune, 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital of Tirana, faces a daily challenge to give 50-70 vaccine jabs a day, one third of them at home. Franc Zhurda/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Doctor Mirian Beu, left, and three nurses arrive at a house in Sukth village, about 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Albanian medical staff have launched a nationwide campaign taking teams door to door to convince unvaccinated people to get their shots against COVID-19. The small health center team at the Sukth commune, 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital of Tirana, faces a daily challenge to give 50-70 vaccine jabs a day, one third of them at home. Franc Zhurda/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Mezit Jahjolli and his wife gives tangerines from their garden to the medical staff after taking the vaccine shot in Sukth village, about 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Albanian medical staff have launched a nationwide campaign taking teams door to door to convince unvaccinated people to get their shots against COVID-19. The small health center team at the Sukth commune, 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital of Tirana, faces a daily challenge to give 50-70 vaccine jabs a day, one third of them at home. Franc Zhurda/AP Show More Show Less 10 of12
11 of12 Nurse Anila Shameti, left, delivers the third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Xhemal Mengolli while his wife Hikmete waits for her turn at their home in Sukth village, about 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Albanian medical staff have launched a nationwide campaign taking teams door to door to convince unvaccinated people to get their shots against COVID-19. The small health center team at the Sukth commune, 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital of Tirana, faces a daily challenge to give 50-70 vaccine jabs a day, one third of them at home. Franc Zhurda/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
SUKTH, Albania (AP) — There's hardly any home in Albania's Sukth distict where Ndricim Rahi and Anila Shameti have not injected someone with vaccines or given them other medical treatments during their 30 years as nurses.
Yet despite their deep local contacts, they and other medical workers in the economically struggling Balkan nation are finding it a tough challenge to counter the superstitions, conspiracy theories on television and social media, and general vaccine skepticism in the region and convince locals that now, before winter, is the time to get a vaccine shot. Albania has launched a nationwide campaign going into homes to get vaccine shots to people.