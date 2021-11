OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 20-year-old man died and another man was injured in a shooting outside an Omaha bar late Saturday night.

Omaha Police said Demetrius Johnson of Omaha died at a hospital after the shooting at the DJ's Dugout location on 114th Street just north of Dodge Street. Christopher Grutel, 20, was wounded in his right foot during the shooting that was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.