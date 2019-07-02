Once again, Massachusetts among last states without a budget

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts again has the distinction of being among the few U.S. states without a permanent budget in the new fiscal year.

July 1 came and went without the Democratic-controlled Legislature reaching agreement on a $42.7 billion spending plan. A six-member panel led by Sen. Michael Rodrigues (ROD'-ricks), of Westport, and Aaron Michlewitz (MIKE'-ehl-witz), of Boston, has been in closed-door talks for weeks trying to resolve differences.

According to the National Association of Budget Officers, of the 46 states with July 1 fiscal years only lawmakers in Massachusetts and Ohio have failed to approve budgets.

Governors in New Hampshire and North Carolina vetoed spending plans and governors of a handful of states including Rhode Island are still reviewing budgets.

A year ago, Massachusetts was last to put a state budget in place.