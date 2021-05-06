On the ground and afar, diaspora boosts India's virus fight SUDHIN THANAWALA, Associated Press May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 2:01 a.m.
India's large diaspora — long a boon to India's economy — is tapping its wealth, political clout and expertise to help its home country combat the catastrophic coronavirus surge that has left people to die outside overwhelmed hospitals.
Around the world, people of Indian descent are donating money, personally delivering desperately needed oxygen equipment and setting up telehealth consultations and information sessions in hopes of beating back the outbreak.
