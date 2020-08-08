On the Market: Modern-day retreat in Wilton boasts wine cellar, saltwater swimming pool

WILTON — The stone, stucco, and clapboard colonial house at 67 Ridgefield Road is old enough to be considered antique although it was not built long enough ago to have witnessed a historical moment during the Revolutionary War.

This 15-room house was constructed 139 years after British troops marched down Ridgefield Road in Wilton on April 28, 1777 having just raided Danbury the day before. Red Coats came within a block of this property as they traveled back to their ships in Long Island Sound at Westport. “Having been warned of a possible ambush by militia units on the main road (now Old Ridgefield Road through Wilton Center), the British detoured down Mill Road,” according to the Wilton Historical Society website.

The next owners of this house can create some family history and lasting memories of their own. And what memories they will be. This house was built in 1916 but it was completely upgraded and reimagined to create what is more like a modern-day retreat. It features a 20-by-50-foot heated Gunite in-ground saltwater swimming pool with a spa, secluded seating patios, and an outdoor fireplace interwoven into this professionally landscaped property with specimen trees and formal gardens. Underground utilities keep from spoiling this attractive setting in the South Wilton neighborhood.

Despite its central and convenient location this is a private setting. The house sits on a 3.73-acre level and partially fenced corner lot diagonally across from the Wilton Congregational Church. In fact, the driving directions point out the red mailbox in front of the church to help find the driveway for this address across from it. From there “proceed through entry gates near (the) corner of Ridgefield and Old Ridgefield Roads.” To those who may not know the area well, this indicates the house is only a very short and easy walk from local essentials including shops, eateries, the U.S. Post Office, the Wilton Public Library, and the Wilton Metro-North Railroad train station. Also within walking distance are the municipally owned Lovers Lane Open Space, Merwin Meadows Park, and the Norwalk River Valley Trail. Only a block away is Danbury Road (Route 7), making this house a great location for commuters.

Ridgefield Road is not just historically significant. It is a scenic road, as designated by the state of Connecticut, for its bucolic charm and beauty. The same could be said of this property, inside and out. There are stacked stone pillars topped with decorative planters along the paved, Belgium blocked-lined driveway, which leads to the barn, which doubles as a three-car garage.

The sizable wrap-around covered porch is the first of this home’s many welcoming features. The imported, hand-crafted front door opens to reveal 6,434 square feet of living space and much more. “Everywhere you turn, each room is a visual treat. … Sophisticated, chic and elegant inside and out yet all with a vibrant playful twist,” according to the three listing agents.

The large formal living room features an oversized fireplace, custom paneling, antique quarter-sawn tiger oak floors, beamed ceiling, and a wall of French doors leading to the large patio. The library has built-in bookshelves, a fireplace, deep dentil molding, and the home’s original phone booth which was cleverly transformed into a wet bar. The formal dining room is separated from the gourmet kitchen only by three large panes of floor-to-ceiling glass. In the kitchen there is a large center island/breakfast bar, quartzite counters, and high-end appliances including an imported French Molteni range. The breakfast room features a beamed ceiling, built-in banquette and access to a patio.

In the family room there is a cathedral ceiling, stone fireplace with a keystone, a tile floor — a portion of which is arranged in a herringbone pattern — and French doors to the grounds. One room, currently serving as an exercise room, has a fireplace and French doors to a patio near the pool so it could serve as a pool house or, as the agents said, it could accommodate “a fleet of Pelotons.” It has access to an adjacent bath.

This house features six bedrooms, one on the main level and five on the second floor. The spacious master suite has a gas log fireplace, sitting area, and a large, luxurious bath. On the second floor there is also an office and the finished lower level contains a media room, sitting area, game or play room space and a wine cellar that can accommodate about 1,200 bottles.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Nancy Crosland, Molly Crosland, and Phil Crosland of Team Crosland and William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty; Nancy at 203-216-3110 or ncrosland@williampitt.com, Molly at 917-921-0045 or mcrosland@williampitt.com, and Phil at 917-714-2755 or pcrosland@williampitt.com.