On the Market: European chateau provides luxurious waterfront lifestyle in Westport

The taupe-colored stucco European chateau at 62 Bermuda Road has direct waterfront on Long Island Sound and a Gunite in-ground swimming pool in the yard.

WESTPORT — The poetically beautiful setting at 62 Bermuda Road on Long Island Sound brings with it a new work of art every day, sometimes every minute, in the ever-changing color of the sky and water from turquoise blue to mottled gray.

Set against that canvas of nature’s artistry is a taupe-colored stucco European chateau, perched on a promontory which affords its residents a 180-degree view of stunning sunrises, sunsets, sky and sea.

The house was custom-built on a nearly three-quarter acre property in the Saugatuck Shores section of Westport in 2008 by a Westport designer. More recently, this waterfront home underwent an extensive renovation. The combined talents of Architect Marybeth Woods and general contractor George Desmond, created a poetically masterful home to go along with the setting.

It comprises 11,242 square feet of living space and 20 rooms; virtually all with water views. The house is both sturdy and elegant, a mélange of strength and serenity that mimic the sea, according to the listing agent.

Features that elevate form and function are incorporated into the design, including geothermal heat, Tischler windows, an artisanal leather tile floor in the third floor gym, Belgian plaster walls, a heated driveway, wide-plank European wood floors, limestone baths and a stairwell to the third floor with a custom lighting fixture.

The bathrooms were gutted and upgraded during the construction project and the gourmet kitchen was renovated raising it to a higher level than when the house was originally built.

The kitchen’s features include a center island, marble counters and backsplash, marble tile flooring and a farm sink. The commercial-grade appliances include a Wolf six-burner range with a griddle and pot-filler, and Traulsen refrigerator and freezer. In the large butler’s pantry there are marble walls, counters and flooring, a wine refrigerator, glass-front cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting and a farm sink.

The formal living room features a tall beamed ceiling, a fireplace, and three sets of French doors topped with arched transoms to the professionally landscaped grounds. In the formal dining room there are paneled walls with hidden china cabinet storage and a fireplace. Enhancing the entertainment value of this house is a service bar with a two-tiered marble counter and a brass sink. In front of it are French doors to the 0.68 acre, level property.

There are six bedrooms in this house, three of which are en suite - including the luxurious master suite, which also features a fireplace, a wall of built-in shelving and cabinetry, a sitting room or office, private bath and balcony.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: European Chateau ADDRESS: 62 Bermuda Road PRICE: $12,750,000 ROOMS: 20 FEATURES: water community, direct waterfront property on Long Island Sound, water views, walk to water, private deep water dock or mooring, private sandy beach, 0.68 of an acre level and fully fenced lot, Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, patio, deck, professionally landscaped, underground sprinkler, zoned geothermal heat, full house Kohler generator, wide-plank European wood floors, gym with leather flooring, meditation room, wine cellar, slate roof, audio system, balcony, only one mile from the Saugatuck train station, shops and restaurants; only minutes to town beaches, yacht clubs, and many Westport amenities; easy commute to I-95, only two miles from the center of Westport, three fireplace, attached three and a half-car garage, zoned central air conditioning, attic, city water and sewer connections, basement crawl space, six bedrooms, seven full and three half baths SCHOOLS: Kings Highway Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $6,394,400 MILL RATE: 16.71 mills TAXES: $106,850

When not being lulled into a meditative state by the calming sound of the waves there is a chance to relax in the spacious meditation room, spa and home gym that the current owners call their personal wellness sanctuary.

The entire home and property is a privacy sanctuary located where Bermuda and Surf roads meet, on the Long Island Sound side of the street. Yet this estate also enjoys convenience to many local amenities. This house is within a very short walking distance to Saugatuck Shores Beach and Cedar Point Yacht Club, although this house has a private sandy beach and deep water dock. It is also only one mile from the Saugatuck train station, shops and restaurants.

“If you've been waiting for perfection; this is it,” the agent said.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Maryann Ross Levanti of Higgins Group Real Estate Bedford Square at 203-984-5157 or maryannlevanti@gmail.com.