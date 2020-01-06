On the Market: Contemporary house filled with natural light

The gray contemporary house at 34 Ladder Hill Road features 4,194 square feet of living space. The gray contemporary house at 34 Ladder Hill Road features 4,194 square feet of living space. Photo: Nathan Spotts Photo: Nathan Spotts Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Contemporary house filled with natural light 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

WESTON — When is it OK to rest comfortably in the arms of a devil? When it is the soft, environmentally advantageous and inviting arms of Devil’s Den Nature Preserve.

The gray contemporary house at 34 Ladder Hill Road is nestled into the secluded landscape at the edge of the 1,756-acre protected open space, managed by the Nature Conservancy.

Its website says “The Lucius Pond Ordway/Devil’s Den Preserve is the Connecticut Chapter’s largest continuous preserve and the largest tract of protected land in densely developed Fairfield County. Its patchwork of woodlands, wetlands and rock ledges and a series of north-south ridges and valleys woven with streams and swamps make the Devil’s Den ideal for low-impact outdoor activities such as hiking and bird watching.”

Adding to that list of recreational activities, the Weston Historical Society website mentions cross-country skiing on the 20 miles of hiking trails found in Devil’s Den. Just think of this nearly 2,000-acre playground as an extension of this home’s backyard. And it’s not the only sporting venue nearby. The 4.78-acre level and lightly wooded property is located on a cul-de-sac within walking distance of the Weston Racquet Club and the Weston Field Club. Also quite close by is Lachat Town Farm.

According to the co-listing agents, this is a “spectacular contemporary compound.” In addition to the main house, which was built in 1972 and offers 4,194 square feet of living space, this property contains a guest cottage that currently generates $1,800 per month in rental income. There is a long-term tenant that would love to stay.

There is also an attached under-house, one-car garage and a separate detached three-car garage that would be great for car collector. It could also be convert into an art studio or office.

While Devil’s Den offers natural beauty, this house provides an architecturally attractive silhouette, as well as an attractive living and entertaining space, featuring nine spacious and well-lit rooms with an easy flow from one to the other.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary ADDRESS: 34 Ladder Hill Road, Weston PRICE: $784,000 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 4.78-acre level and lightly wooded property, located on a cul-de-sac, oversized tiered raised wood deck, covered front porch, adjoins Devil’s Den Nature Preserve; walking distance to Lachat Town Farm, the Weston Racquet Club and the Weston Field Club, only six minutes to Weston center and public schools, only about 12 minutes from the Merritt Parkway, Thermopane windows, pre-wired for cable, skylights, two fireplaces, attached and detached garages totaling four vehicle bays, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, partially finished basement, private well, four bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $562,530 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $18,209

If ever there was a place to enjoy indoor-outdoor living, this is it. This home’s many windows and skylights bring in the woodland view and lots of natural light. Sliding and other doors in several rooms provide access to the oversized tiered and raised wood deck.

Ample parking is available for guests in the sizable paved driveway. Walk up the steps to the covered front porch and front entrance. Inside, the formal living room features the first of the home’s two fireplaces. It is flanked by floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves. The spacious cook’s kitchen is open to the equally spacious dining room, which features a vaulted wood ceiling, skylights and a wall of windows. In the kitchen there are two islands — one of which doubles as a breakfast bar — granite counters, a walk-in pantry, and high-end appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator.

From the kitchen, step down into the family room where there is a fireplace, slate flooring, vaulted ceiling, sliding doors to the deck, and an interior balcony. The office also has sliding doors to the deck.

This house has four bedrooms. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, including a master suite featuring a loft office and private bath with a jetted tub, wood accented ceiling and skylight. An au pair suite/bonus room with its own entrance is found in the walk-out lower level, where there is a full bath.

For information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Danna Rogers and Jen Kass of Higgins Group Bedford Square; Rogers at 917-282-6292 or dannakrogers@gmail.com, and Kass at 203-368-8032 or jenkass32@gmail.com.