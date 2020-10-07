On the Market: Contemporary Westport home offers custom design

The maize-colored contemporary house at 6 Bolton Lane invites indoor-outdoor living with a long covered rear porch, patio and balcony above the porch. The maize-colored contemporary house at 6 Bolton Lane invites indoor-outdoor living with a long covered rear porch, patio and balcony above the porch. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close On the Market: Contemporary Westport home offers custom design 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Although Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and social activist Michael Bolton chose the town of Westport in which to raise his children, Bolton Lane is not named for him and he never lived on this street.

Still, there is a house on this particular cul-de-sac that is as well-constructed and poetic as the lyrics of Bolton’s love songs, as beautiful as his melodies, and as richly appointed as the timbre of his baritone voice.

The maize-colored contemporary house at 6 Bolton Lane is an architecturally and artistically poetic structure built in 1972 and completely renovated about two decades later by its current owner, who is in the construction industry. The owner has worked on major structures in wide-ranging industries, including more than 400 retail projects in 11 states, as well as corporate offices, major manufacturing spaces and hospitals. In other words, the listing agent said, this house was custom built with “classic and extraordinary construction standards.”

The concrete, steel and stucco house sits on a one-acre waterfront property in the Old Hill neighborhood, off Wilton Road (Route 33), making it convenient to downtown Westport, the Merritt Parkway, Westport Weston Family YMCA, the Saugatuck Metro North Railroad train station, Post Road (Route 1) and I-95.

Its open floor plan means several of the home’s 11 rooms offer tranquil views of the Saugatuck River. The house sits atop a knoll on a level and gently sloping property, presenting no fear of flooding. There is every opportunity to enjoy the river, whether its padding down it, or just sitting on the stone patio or the long covered rear porch to take in the view, which occasionally includes a family of swans gliding by.

Granite posts and tall sea grasses mark the entrance to the Belgium block-lined driveway with ample parking spaces to access this professionally landscaped property. Inside, the floor plan is not only open, it is flexible and it contains 3,914 square feet of living space.

The architectural artistry is apparent from the moment one opens the front door into the two-plus-story foyer, which was designed with appealing angles and a dramatic contemporary light fixture.

Throughout the house there is an alluring mix of materials. Each one stands out on its own, yet it also dovetails seamlessly into the other, like a luxurious jigsaw puzzle to create the whole attractive image. In the spacious great room there is cherry wood flooring and the light tone of the custom-designed, built-in, quarter-sawn Anigre wood cabinetry - an African hardwood, juxtaposed against the honed, stacked granite of the wide, floor-to-ceiling dual-sided fireplace.

The other side of this hand-crafted, wood-burning fireplace opens into the dining area of the gourmet kitchen, which features a polished granite floor, center island/breakfast bar, marble counters and high-end stainless appliances including a large Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer. The dining area has a door to the porch and patio, as well as stairs to the balcony with cedar wood decking that can also be accessed from the second floor master bedroom suite.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Custom-built Contemporary ADDRESS: 6 Bolton Lane PRICE: $1,650,000 ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: one-acre level and gently sloping property, direct waterfront property along the Saugatuck River, water views, walk to water, professionally landscaped including specimen plantings, stone patio, long covered rear porch, balcony/wood deck, underground sprinkler, easy access to downtown Westport, short commute to Metro North Railroad station and I-95 in the Saugatuck section, convenient to the Merritt Parkway and Westport Weston Family YMCA, located on a cul-de-sac, open floor plan, two-bedroom in-law apartment with separate entrance, programmable thermostat, storm doors and windows, Thermopane windows, partial partially finished walk-out lower level, workshop area, laundry room with utility sink, audio system, cable - available/pre-wired for cable, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, 50-gallon water heater tank, septic system, public water connection, attic, six bedrooms, four full baths, disability access/bath grab bars SCHOOLS: Kings Highway Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $920,800 MILL RATE: 16.71 mills TAXES: $15,387

The floating staircase to the second floor has a polished stainless steel railing.

On the second floor, the cavernous master suite has a vaulted ceiling, sitting area, walk-in closet, and a large private bath with a double-sided steam shower. This suite is so large that one section could be annexed to expand the luxury even further by adding a jetted or soaking tub. Imagine relaxing while taking in river views. On the second floor there is one other room that could be an ideal office, study, homework station, or art studio.

All of the updated bathrooms feature marble flooring in a basket-weave pattern, glass tile backsplash and glass sinks.

On the partial, partially finished walk-out lower level there is a laundry area with a utility sink, workshop area and a wealth of storage space.

In one wing of the house there are three bedrooms on the main level. Two of them share a hall bath and one is en suite. At the opposite end of the house there is a two-bedroom apartment that includes a kitchenette, sitting area with a sliding door to the porch and yard, and a separate entrance — a perfect in-law or au pair suite.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Sheila Shupack of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-984-2494 or Sheila.shupack@raveis.com.