On eve of deer hunt, problems reported with license system

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan reported problems Saturday with people trying to buy hunting licenses on the eve of the traditional two-week deer season.

There were “unforeseen technical issues” with the system provided by Tennessee-based Sovereign Sportsmen Solutions, the Department of Natural Resources said.

“Some hunters may not have been able to purchase a base license and deer kill tags today. The DNR is working with the vendor to resolve these issues, which are occurring across several states, as quickly as possible,” the state said.

Hunters still are required to buy a license online or from a retailer as soon as possible. The DNR said it doesn't have authority to waive the license requirement.

Kill tags with a hunter's name and other details should be attached to the deer with “materials they have on hand,” the DNR said.

The firearm season begins Sunday.