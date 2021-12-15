Omicron variant spreading fast in Washington state

Panagiotis Balaskas/AP

SEATTLE (AP) — The omicron variant is spreading at an alarming rate in Washington state, doubling in case numbers each day, one of the highest rates in the country. It is leading to a call for people to get vaccinated and take extra precautions as we head into the holidays.

Researchers at the University of Washington Medicine lab knew the omicron variant could spread quickly, but not this fast. In just three days the variant doubled in positive test size each day from 3 percent to 7 percent to 13 percent, KOMO-TV reported.