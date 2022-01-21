Omicron surge is undermining care for other health problems BEN FINLEY and KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press Jan. 21, 2022 Updated: Jan. 21, 2022 11:38 a.m.
1 of10 Roger Strukhoff 67, poses for a portrait Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in his DeKalb, Ill., home. Strukhoff was being treated for intestinal bleeding at a hospital outside Chicago this month when he suffered a mild heart attack. Normally, the medical staff would have sent Strukhoff to the intensive care unit, but, overrun with COVID-19 patients, the staff instead had to wheel a heart monitor into his room and quickly administer nitroglycerin and morphine. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
Roger Strukhoff was being treated for intestinal bleeding at a hospital outside Chicago this month when he suffered a mild heart attack.
Normally, the 67-year-old would have been sent to the intensive care unit. But Strukhoff said it was overrun with COVID-19 patients, and the staff instead had to wheel a heart monitor into his room and quickly administer nitroglycerin and morphine.
BEN FINLEY and KATE BRUMBACK