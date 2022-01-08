Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and TERRY TANG, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2022 Updated: Jan. 8, 2022 11:24 a.m.
1 of7 Los Angeles County Fire Department vehicles sit at a medical call Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Occasionally, firefighters transport patients to the hospital in fire engines because of short staffing amid an explosion in omicron-fueled coronavirus infections at an ambulance company that the fire department contracts with. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Travelers pass through Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 New York City Sanitation Department front-end Loaders wait to to fill a salt spreaders at one of the department's salt sheds in lower Manhattan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in New York. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 John Marro, the dean of students at P.S. 347, The American Sign Language and English Lower School, in New York, takes students' temperatures as they arrive on the first day after the holiday break, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. New York City schools reopened Monday after the holiday break despite a surge in coronavirus infections. Jennifer Peltz Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 New York City Sanitation Department workers use a front-end loader to to fill a salt spreader at one of the Department's salt sheds in lower Manhattan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in New York. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
Ambulances in Kansas speed toward hospitals then suddenly change direction because hospitals are full. Employee shortages in New York City cause delays in trash and subway services and diminish the ranks of firefighters and emergency workers. Airport officials shut down security checkpoints at the biggest terminal in Phoenix and schools across the nation struggle to find teachers for their classrooms.
The current explosion of omicron-fueled coronavirus infections in the U.S. is causing a breakdown in basic functions and services — the latest illustration of how COVID-19 keeps upending life more than two years into the pandemic.
Written By
JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and TERRY TANG