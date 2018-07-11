Omaha water resort shut down after health inspection

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — County health inspectors have shut down an Omaha indoor water resort after discovering a myriad of problems.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Coco Key Water Resort will be closed for at least a month following the Douglas County Health Department inspection on Friday.

Problems found included loose concrete in the "lazy river" feature, a chemical imbalance in a hot tub, a missing first aid kit and life guard certifications, broken shower heads, sand in the bottom of a pool and malfunctioning water pumps.

The closure follows a temporary pool closure about four months ago after an earlier inspection.

General manager Mario Mandolfo says the water park, which is part of the Ramada Plaza hotel by Wyndham Omaha, will be repaired and shortcomings resolved. The hotel portion of the property remains open.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com