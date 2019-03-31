Omaha officials review flood-control measures

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials in the Omaha area are reevaluating the city's flood-control measures, shortly after heavy rains caused dozens of counties and cities in the state to declare a state of emergency.

John Winkler is the general manager of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District. He tells the Omaha World-Herald that a flash flood event caused by heavy rain in the Papillion Creek Basin is Omaha's biggest flooding vulnerability.

The NRD will finish updating its watershed management plan this spring. The plan examines development plans, meteorological data and funding available for projects.

The NRD, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other groups are also beginning a comprehensive risk analysis for Omaha. The three-year study is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

Flooding concerns come after state officials say recent rains caused nearly $1.4 billion in losses and damage.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com