Omaha airport's new parking garage nearly ready to open

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say the new parking garage and rental car facility that will open soon at Omaha's Eppley Airfield will reshape the traffic flow for many travelers. It also will provide a technological assist to their searches for parking spaces.

What's being called the North Garage will offer 2,000 new spaces and shelter from the elements as people walk to and from the terminal. There will be electric-charging stations, sensors and a tracking system to analyze parking availability and electronic signs to point people to open stalls.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the parking expansion follows Eppley's steady business growth. The Airport Authority's master plan calls for expanding Eppley's facilities, including a rebuild of the airport terminal at a potential cost of $500 million.

