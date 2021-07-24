Olympics Latest: Swimmer Kalisz wins first US medal of Games

The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year\u2019s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic: ___ MEDAL ALERT Chase Kalisz has won the first American medal of the Tokyo Games, taking gold Sunday in the men\u2019s 400-meter individual medley. Jay Litherland made it a 1-2 finish for the powerhouse U.S. team, rallying on the freestyle leg to take the silver. Brendon Smith of Australia claimed the bronze. Kalisz, a protege and former training partner of Olympic great Michael Phelps, touched first in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds. Litherland was next in 4:10.28, just ahead of Smith (4:10.38). ___ MORE ON THE TOKYO GAMES: \u2014 Katie Ledecky makes first Tokyo Games appearance in the 400-meter freestyle \u2014 Simone Biles makes her first appearance for Team USA \u2014 Surfing and skateboarding, two of four new Olympic sports, get underway \u2014 An Iranian refugee defector will face an Iranian in taekwondo ___ Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have cruised to a straight-set victory over China in their Olympic beach volleyball opener. Ross is making her third appearance in the Summer Games with her third different partner. She\u2019s already won a silver medal and a bronze. Klineman is making her Olympic debut. They\u2019re among the favorites for the gold medal in Tokyo. The Americans won the first set 21-17 and then took the second 21-19 over Xue Chen and Wang Xinxin. Ross and Klineman play Spain on Tuesday. The American men\u2019s team of Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne play their first match on Sunday night. Bourne was a late substitute after Gibb\u2019s original partner, Taylor Crabb, tested positive for COVID-19 when he arrived in Japan. They\u2019ll face Italy. ___ \u2014 More AP Olympics: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/olympic-games and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Sports ___