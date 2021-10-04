Old school meets modern: SC arts center getting a facelift

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Old school meets modern has a literal meaning in Simpsonville, as the city works to renovate the former high school that houses its arts center.

The Simpsonville Arts Center’s facelift should be finished this December, bringing with it an upgraded auditorium, new windows, fresh woodwork to match the original and updated plumbing, electrical and mechanical systems. Original plans to reopen the facility in October have changed to December, as the city adds to the finishes and contractors battle weather and material delays.

“We’ve added things, so it’s added to the contract time,” Simpsonville administrator Dianna Gracely said. “But I would rather get it right and it take a little longer than to rush it and not have these showstopper finishes.”

Those finishes include twin chandeliers hanging from the arched ceiling in the recently created lobby, a wall of stained-glass matching colors in the city’s logo and lighted seating in the auditorium. It also includes refinishing the original hardwood floors and repairing the proscenium around the stage.

“They really tried to preserve as much of the historical look as possible,” project manager Gina Labozetta said. “In general, I think the design team did a really good job with sticking with the historical elements of it but modernizing it so that it becomes more of a 21st-century arts center. But it’s still a little quaint, remembering the roots of the building.”

The proscenium — the wooden trim on the wall around the stage — is Labozetta’s favorite part of the building. It matches one of the deteriorating exterior door frames that a woodworker has been charged with restoring.

The former Simpsonville Elementary School, built on Academy Street in 1939, has really good bones, she said. That’s something DP3 architect Michael Taylor wanted to emphasize, preserve and replicate wherever possible.

“We went through the state history and archives process to be sure that we got windows that were replicas of the originals,” Taylor said.

Original wainscoting is getting a fresh coat of paint and trim pieces are being handcrafted to match what was used when the school was built. The bathrooms were the only thing that had been touched in the last 20 years, Labozetta said.

Nearly everything else had to be updated or added, like the audio-visual booth in the back of the auditorium and the lobby’s footprint. The design team crafted a welcoming lobby with concessions and a ticket booth where there was previously open space, she said.

There’s also a small addition behind the stage that houses the sprinkler system, access to the basement green room and actor prep areas.

The project was approved in 2019 with an initial phase 1 cost estimate of $2.4 million. Work began in February after delays to the original timeline that projected a spring 2020 start date.

Simpsonville received a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant and a $75,000 donation from a Megamillions lottery winner for the renovations at the arts center. It will be a second home to the Pelzer-based Mill Town Players and the gymnasium will eventually be updated as well.