Old-fashioned fun at Westport dinner and concert series

John Nemeth feels the soul at the Supper & Soul Downtown Dinner and Concert Series event on Feb. 29, 2020, at The Westport Library in Westport.

WESTPORT — Some 150 people enjoyed a cool happening Saturday night when the Supper & Soul Downtown Dinner and Concert Series took place.

A venture of the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce, the Westport Library provided an ideal venue to host the concert.

“This is the sixth one,” said Chamber President Matthew Mandell, “and there’s another May 16.

Attendees enjoyed the blues and soul music of John Nemeth and his four-piece Nashville-based band, featuring the singer-songwriter on harmonica, along with bass, guitar and drums.

Jon Saxon, a Westport musician, opened for the band on acoustic guitar and vocals.

Prior to the show, attendees enjoyed dinner at one of eight restaurants throughout the downtown area.

“This is a great partnership to bring good times and great music to Westport,” Bill Harmer, executive director of the library, said of working with the Chamber on the event.

“The library is a natural extension for the Supper & Soul Series,” said Mandell, with the program originally beginning last year at the Seabury Center. “It has allowed us to expand and bring a greater audience to the event.”

Saxon and others praised the program for the chance to celebrate live music in town.

“It’s kind of like good, old-fashioned fun to go and listen to some music,” he said.