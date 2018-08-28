Old cabins demolished at Lake Tahoe's Cal Neva Lodge

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Work crews are demolishing some of the old cabins at the historic Cal Neva (NEE'-vuh) Lodge at Lake Tahoe due to fire and safety concerns.

Andy Chapman, CEO and president of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau, says the new owners who bought the property on the California-Nevada line in January eventually intend to re-open it as a hotel-casino.

The cabin demolition is expected to conclude this year. Fire officials told the Reno Gazette Journal they're trying to make the property as safe as possible.

During its heyday in the early 1960s, the hotel-casino owned by Frank Sinatra hosted fellow Rat Packers Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Peter Lawford, and stars like Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio.

Monroe spent her last weekend there before she died of a drug overdose in Los Angeles in August 1962.

